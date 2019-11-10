Dozens of people in India have been detained on suspicion of publishing inflammatory social media posts and setting off celebratory firecrackers after the Supreme Court ruled to give a disputed religious site to Hindus, police said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- India detains dozens over social media posts, celebrations after religious site ruling - November 10, 2019
- Voting starts in Spain’s repeat election, fragmented result expected - November 10, 2019
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas on 24th weekend of unrest - November 10, 2019