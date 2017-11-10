India Globalization Capital Regains NYSE American Listing Compliance

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) announced that it received a letter on November 9, 2017 from NYSE Regulation stating that it is in compliance with the NYSE American LLC continued listing standards set forth in Section 704 of the NYSE American Company Guide. Specifically, IGC held an annual meeting on November 8, 2017. As is the case for all listed issuers, the Company’s continued listing eligibility will continue to be assessed on an ongoing basis.

About IGC

IGC is engaged in the development of cannabis based combination therapies to treat Alzheimer’s, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson’s, and epilepsy in dogs and cats. IGC has assembled a portfolio of patent filings and four lead product candidates addressing these conditions. The company is based in Maryland, USA.

