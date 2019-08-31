Nearly 2 million people have been left off a list of citizens released on Saturday in India’s northeastern state of Assam, after a mammoth years-long exercise to check illegal immigration that critics said targeted the region’s Muslim minority.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- India leaves nearly two million people off citizens’ list, fate uncertain - August 31, 2019
- Iran shows off undamaged satellite after failed launch - August 31, 2019
- Iran minister indicates satellite undamaged after failed launch - August 31, 2019