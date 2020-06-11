India lifts export ban on Trump-touted drug hydroxychloroquine

India has lifted an export ban on hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug touted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential “game changer” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a minister said late on Wednesday.
