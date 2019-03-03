India-Pakistan border quiet but Kashmir tense amid militancy crackdown

As India and Pakistan seemingly dial down hostilities that brought the arch enemies to the brink of another war, a massive crackdown on militancy in the Indian-controlled Kashmir region is killing both militants and security personnel in big numbers.
