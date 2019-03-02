India refuses to share proof of strikes in Pakistan amid doubts of militant deaths

A top Indian minister said on Saturday the government would not share proof that “a very large number” of militants were killed in air strikes inside Pakistan this week, after doubts were raised there were any casualties in the attack that stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.
