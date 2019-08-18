India reimposes some curbs on movement, phones in Jammu and Kashmir

Indian authorities reimposed restrictions on movement in major parts of Kashmir’s biggest city, Srinagar, on Sunday after violent overnight clashes between residents and police in which dozens were injured, two senior officials and eyewitnesses said.
