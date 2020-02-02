A second case of the new coronavirus has been detected in the southern state of Kerala in India, the government said in a news release on Sunday, days after the first case was reported in the state last week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- New Zealand to bar entry to foreigners traveling from mainland China - February 2, 2020
- India reports second case of coronavirus in southern state of Kerala - February 2, 2020
- Coronavirus kills Chinese man in Philippines, first death outside China - February 2, 2020