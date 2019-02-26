Indian jets crossed into Pakistani territory on Tuesday, conducting what one minister said was an air strike on “terror camps”, dramatically escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors who have fought three wars against each other.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Story spiked: Kim’s Hanoi hotel masterstroke undone as White House press evicted - February 26, 2019
- India says carried out air strike on ‘terror camps’ inside Pakistan - February 26, 2019
- Indian defense ministry says no information about air violations into Pakistan - February 26, 2019