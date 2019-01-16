India Structured Cabling Market Forecast 2018-2024: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.5%

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “India Structured Cabling Market Forecast 2018-2024, By Product Types, By Cable Types, By Component Types, By Applications, By Regions and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Indian Structured Cabling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2018-24.
The structured cabling market in India is currently in the growing stage and is expected to benefit further from the digitization of the economy. The Make in India Campaign, Saubhagya Scheme, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) along with an expected increase in FDI inflow in the real estate sector – around INR 1.8 Lakh Crores ($25 billion) by 2022 – will strengthen the commercial, manufacturing and public infrastructure verticals during 2018-24.
The Union Budget for 2019 laid special emphasis on infrastructure development in the country and with a continued focus on setting up new data centers, office spaces, hotels, healthcare facilities and other commercial establishments in India, the market for structured cabling solutions is expected to reap the benefits as well during the forecast period.
The cables segment occupied the majority of the revenue share in the overall India structured cabling market, by product type, in 2017. Structured cabling is extensively used across multiple applications such as transportation infrastructure projects, IT & telecom industry and in smart homes as well. However, due to a shorter life cycle, the components market is also expected to grow at a healthy pace over the years to come.
The report thoroughly covers the Indian structured cabling market by product types, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers, which would help stakeholders to devise and align market strategies according to current and future market dynamics.
Markets Covered
By Product Types
- Cables
- Components
By Cable Types
- Copper Cables
- Fiber Optics
By Component Types
- Racks & Cabinets
- Patch Panel & Cross-Connects
- Communication Outlets
- Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies
By Applications
- Commercial
- Residential
- Industrial
- Education
- Others (Govt. Buildings, Transportation etc.)
By Regions
- Eastern
- Western
- Northern
- Southern
Companies Mentioned
- Belden Inc.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- D-Link (India) Limited.
- Digisol Systems Ltd.
- Legrand (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- Molex Incorporated
- Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd.
- Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
- The Siemon Company LLC.
