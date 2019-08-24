Indian opposition leaders denied entry to Kashmir, sent back from airport

Indian opposition leaders including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi were barred from leaving the airport on Saturday in Kashmir, where local authorities had warned that their visit could stoke heightened tension in the region.
