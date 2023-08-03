INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Indiana-based personal injury attorney Alex Limontes of Hurst Limontes LLC, has been featured on the Personal Injury Mastermind Podcast, hosted by Chris Dreyer. Published on August 3, 2023, Limontes discusses his experiences as a personal injury attorney, as well as a variety of topics including financial strategies, attorney referrals and the importance of allocating expenses.

“I’m honored to have been featured on the PIM Podcast,” said Limontes, managing partner for Hurst Limontes.

“My interview with Chris covers a broad range of issues and challenges facing personal injury attorneys in today’s competitive legal and marketing landscapes,” he added.

The thirty-five minute interview is featured on HurstLimontes.com, and also available through Apple, Spotify, Rankings.io and other online distribution platforms.

The Personal Injury Mastermind podcast regularly features elite personal injury attorneys and leading-edge marketers that offer growth strategies for law firms around the country.

About Hurst Limontes LLC

Located in downtown Indianapolis and founded in 1981, Hurst Limontes focuses its practice solely on representing personal injury claimants who have been injured in an accident. With more than 116 years of combined experience between the attorneys, the firm handles complex personal injury cases including those involving automobile accidents, construction site accidents, slip and falls, and other causes. Hurst Limontes has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades over the years, including ratings by U.S. News and Best Lawyers for their work in Personal Injury Litigation.

