Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young told the media on Friday, days after former President Trump’s commanding Super Tuesday performance, that he will not be endorsing the former president.

“Nothing’s changed from my standpoint,” Young told CNN after WWEV 44 News reported that Young will not support Trump due to the former president’s position and comments on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I trust the people I represent to make their own decisions on who t

[Read Full story at source]