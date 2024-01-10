A robust manufacturing industry and innovative public health and arts initiatives were among the accomplishments Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb cited Tuesday as he delivered his final State of the State address while promoting a new agenda for his last term.
Addressing a joint session of the General Assembly, Holcomb renewed his commitment to work for the state “until the ultimate conclusion of my assigned duty.” He cannot run for reelection because Indiana law restricts governo
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Hilarious Jayapal gaffe proves Dems find saying ‘insurrection’ to be hard - January 10, 2024
- House GOP erupts in division over call to push Johnson out of speakership: ‘Working for Joe Biden’ - January 10, 2024
- WATCH: Nancy Mace shreds Hunter Biden for having ‘no balls’ after surprise visit derails House hearing - January 10, 2024