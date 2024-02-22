Legislators in Indiana advanced a bill Wednesday that would limit tenure at public colleges and universities, joining conservative lawmakers across the country creating state laws to influence operations on campuses they view as unfriendly or hostile to conservative students and professors.
The Indiana House committee on education approved the bill along party lines, giving it a chance of a full floor vote in the Republican-controlled chamber. The state Senate approved the bill earlier
