Indiana lawmakers voted to lift a nearly 40-year ban on happy hours Tuesday.

State senators approved House Bill 1086 with bipartisan support in a 38-10 vote. The bill would allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages at a reduced price for portions of the day.

State Sen. Kyle Walker, the bill’s sponsor, told lawmakers Tuesday that the tourism and restaurant industries want the legislation in order to attract more patrons and increase food sales.

INDIANA CO

[Read Full story at source]