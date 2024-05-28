FIRST ON FOX: A Republican looking to flip a House seat from blue to red in Indiana says his Democratic challenger has abandoned the “hardworking” constituents of his district and aligned himself with “the far left” and the “D.C. political machine” after joining Congress more than three years ago.

Randy Niemeyer, the Republican nominee to represent Indiana’s 1st Congressional District in the House, will face off against incumbe

[Read Full story at source]