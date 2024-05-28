FIRST ON FOX: A Republican looking to flip a House seat from blue to red in Indiana says his Democratic challenger has abandoned the “hardworking” constituents of his district and aligned himself with “the far left” and the “D.C. political machine” after joining Congress more than three years ago.
Randy Niemeyer, the Republican nominee to represent Indiana’s 1st Congressional District in the House, will face off against incumbe
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Indiana Republican accuses Dem challenger of abandoning constituents, joining ‘DC political machine’ - May 28, 2024
- Explained: Clarence Thomas’ split with conservatives to save ‘Elizabeth Warren’s baby’ - May 28, 2024
- NY v. Trump: Closing arguments to begin as Merchan skirts decision on motion to dismiss - May 28, 2024