Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., announced she will run for re-election this year, reversing the retirement announcement she made in 2023.
Spartz had said in February of last year that she would not seek re-election and planned to spend more time with her family. The two-term lawmaker explained her decision in a Monday statement.
“Looking where we are today, and urged by many of my constituents, I do not believe I would be able to deliver this Congress, with the current faile
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Indiana Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz to run for re-election, reversing 2023 decision - February 5, 2024
- Another dead whale beaches in Maryland amid rapid offshore wind development - February 5, 2024
- 5 key details in controversial Senate border deal - February 5, 2024