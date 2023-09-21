IEDC to host entrepreneurs, industry leaders from around the world to experience Indiana, Hoosier innovation

Indiana Economic Development logo The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) leads the state of Indiana’s economic development efforts, helping businesses launch, grow and locate in the state. Governed by a 15-member board chaired by Governor Eric J. Holcomb, the IEDC manages many initiatives, including performance-based tax credits, workforce training grants, innovation and entrepreneurship resources, public infrastructure assistance, and talent attraction and retention efforts. For more information about the IEDC, visit iedc.in.gov.

Indianapolis, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) today announced that Indiana will host the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) for the first time in 2025, welcoming entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors and startup ecosystem builders from around the world to Indiana and its capital city. Indianapolis will be the second U.S. location to host the annual convention since its inaugural event in 2009.

“Indiana has a strong and storied history with entrepreneurship at the center, and we are thrilled to showcase our state and our innovative ecosystem during the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in 2025,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “With the help of Hoosier entrepreneurs, Indiana’s economy is thriving – pushing forward new innovations, attracting top talent, and creating countless opportunities for current and future residents to prosper. Hosting this global convention is a testament to our state’s commitment, past and future, to cultivating a vibrant ecosystem that supports dreamers, innovators, entrepreneurs and thought leaders.”

Event organizers announced Indiana’s selection today onstage at GEC 2023 in Melbourne, Australia, previewing the 2025 event that will be held June 1-5, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center and passing the torch to planners in Indianapolis representing the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), key ecosystem partners and Indiana-based entrepreneurs. This year’s event, being held Sept. 19-22, is expected to draw roughly 2,500 attendees from nearly 200 countries.



The Global Entrepreneurship Congress is hosted in a different rising entrepreneurial city each year, presenting four days of actionable intelligence, collaboration and collective action. Its goal is to bring together thousands of voices to participate in creating one inclusive global ecosystem by networking, learning and sharing. Since its inception in 2009 at the Kauffman Foundation in Kansas City, GEC has created opportunities for founders to share new business models and connect with mentors and investors, and has hosted notable thought leaders challenging the status quo, policymakers focus on incentivizing entrepreneurs and removing barriers to growth, and academics exploring new ways of working and new sources of data.

“We are thrilled to bring the Global Entrepreneurship Congress back to the United States for the first time since it started,” said Jonathan Ortmans, founder and president of GEN. “Indiana is home to thriving, resilient and collaborative communities driven by creative and innovative entrepreneurs who are transforming our world.”

GEC Indiana will serve as a unique opportunity for Hoosier founders and entrepreneurs to connect with global resources, while providing a platform to showcase Indiana innovation and the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Indiana was named the No. 1 state to start a business by Forbes and has been recognized as a top 40 global emerging destination for entrepreneurship by GEN and its partners at Startup Genome, while Indianapolis has been named the No. 3 city in the Midwest for startups for the second year in a row. In June, the IEDC launched ConnectIND, a digital portal available in 11 languages that is designed to increase support for entrepreneurs and founders, powering Indiana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.



“Visit Indy is proud to partner with the state of Indiana to host the Global Entrepreneurship Congress, a sought-after conference bringing in thought leaders while also showcasing our city’s thriving small business economy,” said Chris Gahl, executive vice president & chief marketing officer with Visit Indy. “Indy’s entire tourism industry stands ready to welcome GEC’s global visitors to Indy, a city built to host conventions with unmatched hospitality.”

Indianapolis is a well-known host city for major global events, with accolades including being named USA Today’s no. 1 Convention City in the U.S. and Best Airport in North America for 12 years straight. In 2022, Indianapolis hosted more than 500 conventions and major events, drawing more than 30 million visitors while generating more than $5.8 billion in economic impact to the state. Indianapolis also serves as host to the IEDC’s Indiana Global Economic Summit, first held in 2022 and slated again to occur in May 2024.



For more information about the Global Entrepreneurship Congress, please visit genglobal.org.

About Global Entrepreneurship Network

The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates projects and programs in 200 countries to make it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. By fostering deeper cross border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations, GEN works to fuel healthier start and scale ecosystems that create more jobs, educate individuals, accelerate innovation and strengthen economic growth. For more information, visit www.genglobal.org.

About IEDC

