This daylong summit will bring together industry pioneers and thought leaders to explore the ethical implications, societal impacts, and tangible applications driving the quest for AI-driven positive change.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Indiaspora, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting the Indian diaspora for a stronger, more interconnected global community, is hosting the AI Summit, “Beyond Buzzwords: Can AI Be a Force for Good?” on April 26th from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM at the Stanford Faculty Club in Palo Alto, California.

In an era where artificial intelligence is present in every facet of modern life, addressing its ethical implications and societal impacts is critical. By fostering dialogue and collaboration, the event aims to chart a path towards responsible AI development that prioritizes the well-being of individuals and communities worldwide.

Indiaspora’s mission to inspire and position the global Indian diaspora for good is primed to amplify the diaspora voices who are leaders in their fields across the areas of computer technology, AI and ML, engineering, cybersecurity, biotechnology, digital media and more.

The Indiaspora AI Summit will feature a full day of sessions with over 50 speakers addressing the topic, “Beyond Buzzwords: Can AI Be a Force for Good?”. Some of the confirmed speakers including Romesh Wadhwani (Symphony AI, Wadhwani Group), Vani Kola (Kalaari Capital), Navin Chaddha (Mayfield Fund), Priya Abani (AliveCor), Vishal Sikka (Vian AI), Nita Goyal (Google), Manu Chopra (Karya), Nitasha Tiku (The Washington Post), Jyoti Bansal (Harness, Traceable, AppDynamics, Unusual Ventures), and Patrick McGovern (Patrick J. McGovern Foundation). This exclusive event promises to be a dynamic platform for meaningful discussions, presentations, and interactive exchanges, bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds to explore the real-world applications of AI for social good. From revolutionizing access to education and healthcare to advancing environmental sustainability and combating inequality, we will delve into how AI-driven solutions can catalyze positive change and pave the way for a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

The agenda is live on our website here.

MR Rangaswami, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Indiaspora, said, “As leaders in the tech industry, we understand the profound impact AI can have on society. This summit is not just an opportunity to discuss AI; it underscores our commitment to shaping a future where technology serves humanity’s greatest challenges with integrity and purpose.”

Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora, shared his thoughts on the significance of the event: “I am thrilled Indiaspora is convening this significant gathering of diaspora tech leaders to envision a positive future for AI development. The contributions of our diaspora community are paramount in this endeavor, as their diverse perspectives and deep understanding of global issues can inform AI development in ways that promote inclusivity, equity, and social impact on a global scale.”

Additional Content:

The event will be live-streamed for a global audience. Access the live-stream here.

About Indiaspora: Indiaspora (www.indiaspora.org) is a nonprofit community of powerful global Indian leaders from diverse backgrounds and professions who are committed to inspiring the diaspora to be a force for positive impact by providing a platform to collaborate, engage, and catalyze social change.

Media Contacts:

USA (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

Mira Bhayroo

Senior Coordinator, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

+1 (267) 608-9513