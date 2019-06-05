Breaking News
Indico to be Featured at Intelligent Automation Exchange Forum

Hosting workshop on automating business processes involving unstructured content

BOSTON, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Indico CEO Tom Wilde and Director of Customer Success, Chris Wann will join a select list of senior executives at the 2019 Intelligent Automation Exchange Forum taking place June 11-12 at the Intercontinental in Miami.

The event, conducted in association with IQPC and Intelligent Automation Network, features peer-level networking opportunities for delegates and speakers, strategic conference sessions discussing the latest trends in intelligent automation, and targeted one-on-one business meetings facilitated based on mutual participant interest.

Indico is one of the lead sponsors of the event.  Wilde and Wann will also conduct a 45 minute workshop on the challenges and opportunities of automating business processes that depend on unstructured content – all the text, emails, documents, images and information streams that power the critical workflows for so many businesses.  The workshop takes place on June 11th at 5:45 pm.

About Indico
Indico is the leading provider of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions. We help organizations turn process into profit by enabling them to automate manual, labor-intensive, document-based workflows. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows users to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional rule-based techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to deploy AI to unstructured content challenges more effectively while eliminating many of the common barriers to adoption. For more information, visit https://indico.io/.

