New York, NY, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daniel Chaplin, 33, of Homewood, AL will be running in the TCS New York City Marathon for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) on November 5th. This will be Daniel’s second marathon and his first World Marathon Major. He will also be representing the United States in the Parade of the Nations at the opening ceremony of the TCS New York City Marathon on Friday, November 3 alongside his guide, NDSS Senior Advisor Michelle Ray of Wilmington, DE.

“It really means a lot to me to run and march in the New York City Marathon and the Parade of Nations,” said Daniel. “It shows that people with Down syndrome are capable of more than a lot of people think.”

Daniel joined the 50 States Half Marathon Club in 2013 with dreams of completing a half marathon in all 50 states and is currently five states away from accomplishing his goal. He is set to become the first individual with Down syndrome to complete a half marathon in all 50 states after completing the half marathon in St. Charles, Missouri in October 2024.

Daniel is also part of the NDSS Athlete Ambassador Program, whose members cultivate the NDSS mission by building awareness, sharing knowledge, promoting acceptance, and highlighting the abilities of individuals with Down syndrome.

“We are thrilled to have Daniel represent NDSS in a World Marathon Major,” said NDSS President & CEO Kandi Pickard. “Daniel is a testament to the resilience and passion of our community. We look forward to cheering him on as he sets records in 2024 and beyond.”

You can follow along with Daniel’s progress in the TCS New York City Marathon on NDSS social media channels on November 5th. For information on how to get involved with the NDSS Athlete Ambassador program visit https://ndss.org/athlete-ambassador-team.

