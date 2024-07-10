NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising–Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Indivior PLC (“Indivior” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: INDV). Investors who purchased Indivior securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/INDV.
Investigation Details
On July 9, 2024, Indivior issued a press release “announc[ing] a business update encompassing [its] for Q2 and FY 2024 financial performance[.]” Among other items, Indivior lowered its fiscal year 2024 financial outlook, citing, among other things, sales headwinds related to Sublocate, a prescription drug indicated for opioid use disorder. Indivior also announced the decision to discontinue its schizophrenia therapy Perseris, a move that the Company said would reduce headcount by approximately 130 employees. On this news, Indivior’s stock price fell $5.15 per share, or 33.57%, to close at $10.19 per share on July 9, 2024.
