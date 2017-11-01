Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd Investor Provides Notification of Indebtedness

ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd (OTC:IGEX) A U.S. based creditor of Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd would like to disclose to investors four notes held in Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd not listed in Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd financial statements for the fiscal years ended July 31, 2014, July 31, 2015 and July 31, 2016.

The U.S. based creditor invested funds directly into Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd on three separate occasions and purchased a note from a third-party note holder.

Note 1: $15,000 12% Convertible Promissory Note dated October 8, 2015. Convertible at the lower of (1) 50% multiplied by the Market Price (representing a discount rate of 50%), or (2) .0004 per share. This note has a 9.99% conversion blocker.

Note 2: $10,000 12% Convertible Promissory Note dated November 2, 2015. Convertible at the lower of (1) 50% multiplied by the Market Price (representing a discount rate of 50%), or (2) .0001 per share. This note has a 9.99% conversion blocker.

Note 3: $10,000 12% Convertible Promissory Note dated November 2, 2015. Convertible at the lower of (1) 50% multiplied by the Market Price (representing a discount rate of 50%), or (2) .0001 per share. This note has a 9.99% conversion blocker.

Note 4: On October 29, 2015 the U.S. based investor purchased an $18,049 promissory note dated June 6, 2014 in full ($18,049) from a third party and exchanged the original note for a 8% Convertible Promissory Note dated October 29, 2015. The note is Convertible at the lower of (1) 50% multiplied by the Market Price (representing a discount rate of 50%), or (2) .0001 per share. This note has a 9.99% conversion blocker.

