Indonesia detains owner after deadly fireworks factory blaze

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian authorities have detained a fireworks factory owner and a manager on suspicion of negligence after explosions and fire ripped through a warehouse on the outskirts of Jakarta, killing 48 workers and injuring dozens, police said on Saturday.
