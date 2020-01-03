Indonesia plans cloud seeding to halt rain, floods death toll rises to 43

Indonesia will carry out cloud seeding on Friday in a bid to prevent further rainfall over the capital Jakarta, after deadly flash floods and landslides following some of the heaviest rains ever recorded.
