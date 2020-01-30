Indonesia says preparing to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as virus spreads

Indonesia is preparing to evacuate its citizens from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and will quarantine them for at least 14 days on arrival to avoid contagion, its foreign minister said on Thursday.
