Indonesia to stop flights to and from China amid coronavirus epidemic

Indonesia will temporarily stop flights to and from mainland China starting Wednesday and bar visitors who have been in China for 14 days from entering or transiting in the Southeast Asian country, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Sunday.
