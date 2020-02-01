Indonesian evacuees from China’s Hubei to be quarantined in Natuna military base

Indonesian officials said on Saturday that around 250 of its nationals being evacuated from China’s Hubei province, the center of the coronavirus epidemic, will be quarantined in its Natuna Islands military base.
