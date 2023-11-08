Inadequate Food Supply Due to Traditional Farming Methods Driving Adoption of Indoor Farming. According to Future Market Insights, growing land scarcity due to global warming prompts shift to indoor farming, granting farmers increased control over cultivation processes.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The indoor farming market is estimated to be valued at US$ 42,097.4 million in 2023. In contrast, the market was valued at US$ 38,783.8 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The valuation of the indoor farming market is forecasted to be US$ 1,06,963.1 million by 2033.

Traditional outdoor farming is being augmented with indoor farming to fulfill the food demands of the ever-increasing global population. Thus, the rising global population is driving the adoption of indoor farming methods.

Due to factors like global warming and land struggles, there is a growing dearth of arable land. Farmers are turning to indoor farming in the absence of farmable land. Indoor farming is also giving more control to farmers. With indoor farming, farmers are able to monitor the resources used and are thus able to make savings on costs.

As farmers gain more control over crop production with modern methods, indoor farming has more scope. Indoor farming enables farmers to grow exotic crops, regardless of geography. Indoor farming also allows first-time and amateur farmers to join the ranks and open small-scale operations.

“The popularity of indoor farming is rising due to the sustainable nature of the practice. As a result, governments worldwide are encouraging the adoption of indoor farming, generating market opportunities,” says an analyst at FMI. Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Indoor Farming Market

The indoor farming market is expected to be US$ 42,097.4 million in size in 2023.

in size in 2023. Greenhouses are the most common type of facility used in indoor farming. In 2023, greenhouses hold 45.2% of the market share by facility type.

of the market share by facility type. Hydroponics is the system most used to grow food in indoor farming. The hydroponics segment accounts for 47.4% of the market share in 2023.

of the market share in 2023. Australia is predicted to be one of the fastest-growing countries in the market. From 2023 to 2033, the CAGR for the market in Australia is expected to be 11.9% .

. Japan is one of the Asian countries with significant potential for market growth. The CAGR for Japan market is predicted to be 11.8% through 2033.

through 2033. The CAGR of the market in Canada is pegged at 10.4% over the forecast period.

Competition Analysis of the Indoor Farming Market

The fragmented market holds promise for both big-name and small-scale players. Sustainability and the preservation of resources are priorities for many of the players in the market. Some of the prominent companies in the market are Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon, AeroFarms, Bright Farms Inc., and Richel Group.

Recent Developments in the Indoor Farming Market

In October 2023, a new plant was announced for the Como region of Italy by Planet Farms. The brand is interested in market expansion.

In August 2023, Gotham Greens launched a second greenhouse in the Colorado region of the United States. The indoor farm is high-tech and uses hydroponics.

In May 2022, Fluence was acquired by Signify Holding. By means of the acquisition, Signify Holding takes a step into the lighting sector of the indoor farming market.

Key Segments in the Indoor Farming Industry

By Facility Type:

Greenhouse

Indoor Vertical Farm

Container Farm

Indoor Deep Water Culture System

Other Facility Type

By Growing System:

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

