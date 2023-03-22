AUSTIN, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCPK: INQD) announced additional acquisition information and vision relating to the March 1, 2023, 8K filing announcing the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) for Electrum Partners. The progress will allow INQD’s CEO Leslie Bocksor and team to begin building on the many opportunities available in the global hemp industry.

“I have spent a lot of time in hemp related industries. On Election Night 2012, when Colorado and Washington passed adult use cannabis, we knew that massive change was coming. We positioned ourselves to be at the beginning of the hemp and cannabis industry and have been fortunate to be part of it in policy, capital, businesses and more. That expertise is now going to carry Indoor Harvest into the future,” said CEO Leslie Bocksor.

Bocksor joined INQD in 2013 as an advisor and became CEO in 2020. His first order of business was to help the Company in its plans to repair outstanding issues to bring the Company current in certain areas. Over the last few years Bocskor and his team eliminated derivative liabilities, established corporate governance, and strengthened the Company’s capital structure. This enabled a foundation to start acquisitions, first focus, Electrum Partners.

“We need to have Electrum and INQD aligned in a way that would allow progress in focusing our attention on taking some of the projects previously identified while at Electrum Partners to the public company (INQD) where those opportunities and efforts may now benefit Indoor Harvest.

I have been both lucky and diligent to develop professional and personal relationships with a vast network of professionals, business people, operators, investors, experts, and celebrities where we can leverage and develop such projects.

After years of sifting through various opportunities we have identified which ones appear to be the best fit for Indoor Harvest to move forward in a responsible and compliant manner to develop such projects. With our best efforts and many relationships, we firmly believe Indoor Harvest may become a global leader in the hemp industry and able to make a positive difference in the world,” Bocksor added.

