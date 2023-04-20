AUSTIN, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCPK: INQD) (the “Company”) a holding company of hemp related products, today announced the appointment of Trevor Smith to the roles of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, effective April 14, 2023. Smith, who succeeds CFO Leslie Bocskor, will lead INQD’s finance and operating teams. Smith will report directly to Leslie Bocskor, who retains his positions as CEO and Chairman of Indoor Harvest Corp.

“After weeks of discussion, and a deep dive interaction with our extended business network and team, we are very pleased to welcome Trevor to Indoor Harvest,” said Bocskor. “Trevor brings a combination of financial knowledge with a real-world entrepreneurial past that immediately adds value to accelerating INQD’s plans. His previous track record of operating businesses combined with his character and values make him a great fit at INQD. We are all excited for Trevor to hit the ground running.”

Smith brings ten (10) years of operational experience in the cannabinoid industry, including as CFO & COO of cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail in multiple markets. Prior to joining the cannabinoid industry, Smith worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) performing financial due diligence on target companies, and was a financial analyst responsible for monitoring the portfolio investments at a large-cap U.S. hedge fund.

“I’m honored to be joining Indoor Harvest Corp. at such a pivotal moment. I have long admired Leslie and am excited to be a part of the transformation of Indoor Harvest that is already underway,” said Smith. “The Company has an opportunity to lead the way in the hemp & cannabinoid industries, and I look forward to assisting in acquiring and building out the business portfolio.”

Smith received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Michigan University and withdrew from University of Chicago’s MBA program to pursue cannabinoid entrepreneurship.

About Indoor Harvest:

(OTCPK: INQD) Indoor Harvest® is a vertically integrated holding company of hemp related products. The Company incorporates development of proprietary technology, mergers, acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and joint ventures as part of a broad integration strategy. INQD cultivates partnerships within related industries, providing an opportunity to be part of a more significant play, sharing intellectual capital, technology, access to new capital markets, and liquidity for owners.

Forward Looking Statements:

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect our views about future events and financial performance and are generally not historical facts. Words such as “expect,” “feel,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives, and expectations with respect to future operations, products, and services; and statements regarding future performance. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. You are also urged to carefully review and consider the various risks and other disclosures discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, which attempt to advise interested parties of the factors that affect our business. Except to the extent otherwise required by federal securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Risks include but are not limited to general risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances; lack of sufficient capital, changes in U.S. hemp and related laws; possible impairment of assets, COVID and more.

