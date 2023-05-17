Major induction heating system market players are Fuji Electric Co., Heatrotherm, Interpower Induction, RADYNE, Thermo International, Ultraflex Power Technologies, Electrotherm, Microtech Inductions, Ambrell, C-Tech Innovation, EFD Induction, Lu-Chiuan Heating Elements Ind, TM Induction Heating, among others.

Induction Heating System Market size is expected to cross a valuation of USD 2.8 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rapid industrial growth and infrastructure development across both developed and developing economies will positively influence the industry dynamics over 2023-2032. This has led to a commendable rise in industrial facilities, which, in consequence, has boosted the penetration of induction heating systems. In addition, an increased emphasis on adopting energy-efficient systems and the shifting inclination from fossil toward clean energy sources will create favorable growth prospects for the induction heating system industry.

Portable induction heating system demand to grow due to broad application spectrum

Induction heating systems market from the portable segment garnered over USD 800 million in 2022. Portable induction heating systems find widespread usage in a variety of industrial applications for executing several operations. These systems offer a number of advantages over their traditional counterparts, including reduced operational & capital costs, low maintenance, and less power usage, which is likely to favor product demand by 2032.

Remarkable product attributes to favor its adoption across the automotive space

The industry size from the automotive segment is poised to expand at 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Increasing infrastructural investments, in line with the rising product demand for varied applications ranging from curing, soldering, and material testing to forging, will drive segment growth. Besides, the key benefits, such as high durability, rated output, and more control with precise & fast heating, associated with induction heating systems will propel market revenue.

Increased espousal of sustainable technologies to drive industry growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific induction heating system market is estimated to amass USD 800 million by 2032. Stringent government norms to deploy advanced heating systems and limit greenhouse gas emissions will favor regional business growth. In addition, extensive investments by the public and private players across the power generation and oil & gas sectors to increase industrial output will drive regional product demand.

Induction Heating System Industry Players

Prominent companies operating in the induction heating system industry include Fuji Electric Co., Heatrotherm, Interpower Induction, RADYNE, Thermo International, Ultraflex Power Technologies, Electrotherm, Microtech Inductions, Ambrell, C-Tech Innovation, EFD Induction, Lu-Chiuan Heating Elements Ind, TM Induction Heating, ACME (Advanced Corporation for Materials & Equipments), Chengdu Jinkezhi Electronic, KBG INDUCTION, Inductotherm (India), Abhay Induction Tech, Inductotherm Group Japan, Kitashiba Electric, Neturen, Uchino Co., Da-ichi Kiden, Schaeffler (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., ITW Welding Singapore Pte, Solidheat Industries Pte., Rapid-Heat Systems and Inductotherm Industries (Shanghai).

Induction Heating System Market News

In June 2021, Ambrell launched a new induction heating system, Compact EKOHEAT, a compact system that features compact work heads to meet the increasing customer demand. The smaller size work head initially includes 10 to 50 kW, which will be increased across the complete portfolio. Moreover, these reduced work heads vary from 50% to 80% compact in size & less than half of the weight of the older model, further strengthening the company’s product portfolio.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Induction heating system industry 360° synopsis, 2019 – 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Product trends

2.1.3 End use trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Induction Heating System Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Vendor Matrix

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 COVID- 19 impact on the industry outlook

3.4 Industry impact forces

3.4.1 Growth drivers

3.4.1.1 Increasing investments across the automotive sector

3.4.1.2 Robust industrialization & surging infrastructure developments

3.4.1.3 Large scale integration of renewable energy resources

3.4.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4.2.1 High initial investment

3.5 Growth potential analysis

3.6 Porter’s Analysis

3.7 PESTEL Analysis

