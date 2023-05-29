[230+ Pages Report] The Global Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Market size was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow USD 3.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.31% between 2023 and 2030, according to the latest research report published by Zion Market Research. The key players covered in the report are Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., MTS Systems Corporation, HBM Test and Measurement, Novotechnik, Balluff GmbH, Kaman Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, RDP Electronics Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc., Macro Sensors, Turck USA, SICK AG, Gefran S.p.A., AMETEK, Inc., Methode Electronics, Inc., Keyence Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Inductive And Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Market By Product (Displacement/Position Sensor, XLT, Gaging Sensor, And Others), By Type (Digital I/O, DC-Operated, AC-Operated, And Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

The global Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Market size was worth at around USD 1.57 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass USD 3.44 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.31% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

What is Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors? How big is the Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Industry?

Report Overview:

The inductive and linear variable differential transformer sensors industry refers to the design, production, and distribution of inductive and linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) sensors. These devices are used for positioning purposes along with acting as measurement instruments in a wide range of applications existing across markets. Inductive sensors make use of electromagnetic induction for the detection of the presence, position, or movement of target objects.

They are mostly used for closer sensing, object detection, and speed measurement. On the other hand, LVDT sensors are designed to sense accurate linear positions. They are also based on the principles of electromagnetic induction and consist of a primary coil along with 2 secondary coils that are wound around a cylindrical core. The industry encompasses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and service providers that cater to the specific needs of end-user verticals.

Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Market Dynamics:

The global inductive and linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) sensors market is projected to grow owing to the growing demand for high-precision measurement along with efficient control in industries such as aerospace, automotive, robotics, and healthcare. These sensors not only provide high performance but also excellent accuracy and repeatability which makes them highly suitable for applications in these industries. The world is currently witnessing a surge in advancements in sensor technology which is driven by the changing global landscape and consumer expectations.

These advancements include improved sensitivity and signal processing capabilities. With the growth in research & development for better sensors, the industry can also expect higher demand. Inductive and LVDT sensors are crucial components of an automotive unit. They are used extensively in vehicles and with the growing production of vehicles coupled with demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), the market may be filled with new consumers.

The global inductive and linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) sensors industry also deals with certain growth restrictions. The most common issue is related to the integration of new inductive or LVDT sensors in existing automation systems. Since these sensors require specific and dedicated signal conditioning circuitry, interface protocols, and wiring, integration can result in higher costs. Moreover, the growing competition from alternate technologies such as optical encoders, capacitive sensors, and Hall effect sensors is a threat to the industry players. Other factors such as reliance on external power and limited measurement range are equally pulling the market back.

The increasing investments in compact designs could provide growth opportunities while the high cost creates more pressure in the market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.57 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.44 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.31% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., MTS Systems Corporation, HBM Test and Measurement, Novotechnik, Balluff GmbH, Kaman Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, RDP Electronics Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc., Macro Sensors, Turck USA, SICK AG, Gefran S.p.A., AMETEK, Inc., Methode Electronics, Inc., Keyence Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Omega Engineering, Inc., Leine Linde Systems AB, Lion Precision, SIKO GmbH, Micronor Inc., ASM Sensor, Inc., and SENSOREX S.r.l. Key Segment By Product, By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) sensors market is segmented based on product, type, application, and region.

Based on product, the global market segments are displacement/position sensor, XLT, gaging sensor, and others.

Based on type, the inductive and linear variable differential transformer sensors industry segments are digital I/O, DC-operated, AC-operated, and others. In terms of inductive and LVDT sensors, AC-operated equipment is used when high accuracy and precision are required and it is used in industries such as aviation and industrial automation. Direct Current (DC) operated sensors are used in case of power supply limitations or in case existing DC systems exit. Digital I/O sensors provide digitally generated signals and are typically showcased in the form of discrete on/off signals which showcase the absence or presence of a target object. Modern LVDT sensors can perform up to 650 °C.

Based on application, the global market segments are oil & gas, energy & power, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, medical & healthcare, and others. The industry witnessed the highest growth in the aerospace & defense sector due to higher applications.

These sensors are a highly reliable source of information in terms of precise response on flight controls, landing gear, actuator systems, engine control, and various military and defense equipment. Furthermore, the consumer group segment was also crucial to high demand as they are found in everyday devices such as cameras, gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets, and other objects. A 2021 report by Statista claims that nearly 90% of the American population has access to at least one smartphone.

The global Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Displacement/Position Sensor

XLT

Gaging Sensor

Others

By Type

Digital I/O

DC-Operated

AC-Operated

Others

By Application

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Medical & Healthcare

Others

Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Market By Product (Displacement/Position Sensor, XLT, Gaging Sensor, and Others), By Type (Digital I/O, DC-Operated, AC-Operated, and Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare, and Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors market include –

Honeywell International Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

MTS Systems Corporation

HBM Test and Measurement

Novotechnik

Balluff GmbH

Kaman Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

RDP Electronics Ltd.

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Macro Sensors

Turck USA

SICK AG

Gefran S.p.A.

AMETEK Inc.

Methode Electronics Inc.

Keyence Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Omega Engineering Inc.

Leine Linde Systems AB

Lion Precision

SIKO GmbH

Micronor Inc.

ASM Sensor Inc.

SENSOREX S.r.l.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 10.31% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors market size was valued at around US$ 1.57 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.44 billion by 2030.

The inductive and linear variable differential transformer market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing rate of automation.

Based on product segmentation, displacement/position sensor was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on application segmentation, aerospace & defense was the leading application in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Industry?

What segments does the Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Inductive and Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) sensors market is expected to be dominated by North America with the US leading with the highest CAGR. Factors such as growing industrial automation, the rise in the automotive industry, and the presence of robust medical device infrastructure are responsible for pulling the market toward better revenue. Additionally, the country has invested heavily in the development and deployment of advanced sensors for consumer goods and aerospace industries.

In Europe, the automotive industry is anticipated to assist in a higher growth rate as the demand for EVs is on the rise. Industry players have amped up their investment toward manufacturing more affordable EVs and this could drive the regional market. In Asia-Pacific, China, India, and South Korea are witnessing high demand for industrial automation alongside investments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics which is crucial to market expansion.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2023, Locon Sensor Systems Inc. announced that it will be acting as the distribution partner for Kriz Products in the US

In February 2023, Carlo Gavazzi Holding announced the launch of ICF Full-Metal Inductive Sensors with increased uptime and applications in harsh environments

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) sensors?

Which key factors will influence linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) sensors market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) sensors market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) sensors market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) sensors market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) sensors market growth?

