Indulge in Adults-Only Experiences in Colorado

Sometimes it is best to leave the kids at home and head to Colorado for the chance to reconnect, enjoy some peace and quiet and indulge in adults-only experiences at ranches, B&Bs, hot springs, 18-and-over events and more.

Grown-Up Ranch Getaways:

Embrace the Western Lifestyle at Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch:

During the latter part of August and mid-September, Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch transforms into The Great Grown-up Getaway, an adults only dude ranch. This all inclusive package is available August 12-18 and September 16-21.

Fish With a Glass of Whiskey In Hand at The Home Ranch:

This inclusive package offers visitors a four-night stay and fishing at the best holes in the Elk River with a healthy supply of Colorado whiskey on hand.

Join Ladies and Gents Week at Rawah Ranch :

Located north of Denver, this remote wilderness ranch offers visitors an escape away from the city for a three or six-day mountain retreat available September 16-22.

Play Like Adults at Vista Verde Ranch:

From August 19-October 18, luxury guest ranch Vista Verde Ranch shuts down and turns into an adults-only playground. Available in this stay are three meals per day, horseback riding, hikes, rock climbing, cooking classes and more.

Spend a Week in the Valley of Rock Creek at Black Mountain Ranch:

Black Mountain Ranch offers adults-only weeks from May 27–June 17 and August 26–September 16. The package offers included meals, unlimited horseback riding, an overnight pack trip, whitewater rafting, fishing and more.

Wrangle Cattle at Lost Valley Ranch:

With more than 67,000 acres of National Forest land, Lost Valley Ranch is offering guests the opportunity to help roundup cattle. This guest week is available September 23-30.

Do Yoga on the River at Majestic Dude Ranch:

At Majestic Dude Ranch, adults can relax in a laid back atmosphere during the ranch’s child-free month in September with yoga, horseback riding lessons, cooking classes and more.

Places to Stay and Things to Do for the 18-and-Older Crowd:

Adult Summer Camp at YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park:

Adults who never went to camp as a child can now enjoy their own camp-like experiences at YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park. From indoor swimming and roller skating to guided hikes and renting fat bikes, there are more than 800+ acres of property that borders Rocky Mountain National Park to explore.

Purple Mountain Bed & Breakfast in Crested Butte:

It’s always “do not disturb” mode at this quaint adults-only hideaway in Crested Butte that’s strictly 16-plus. Purple Mountain Bed & Breakfast has six plush rooms, an onsite day spa and an outdoor hot tub.

Queen Anne Bed & Breakfast in Denver:

Queen Anne B&B is a grown-ups-only urban retreat that fuses art and sustainability. Many rooms feature paintings by local artists and eco-friendly perks throughout.

Strawberry Park Hot Springs in Steamboat Springs:

After dark, Strawberry Park Hot Springs becomes exclusively adults-only — and clothing-optional. Secluded hillside cabins are within sprinting distance from the pools.

StoneBrook Resort on Fall River in Estes Park:

A sanctuary just for mature audi­ences all year long, Stonebrook Resort on Fall River offers plenty of peaceful settings, from seclud­ed outdoor hot tubs overlooking the river to private hiking trails that lead to Rocky Mountain National Park.

Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs in Ouray:

The adults-only indoor sanctuary is open 24 hours and filled with spa-like stonework, including a spring-fed tub built from river rocks. Outside, a 102-degree soaking tub implements adult time from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Adults-Only Events:

Couples Cooking Class at Uncorked, Centennial (June-July):

Couples can cozy up in the kitchen while professional chefs work with them individually to prepare a pre-fixe, themed menu.

1940’s WWII-Era Ball, Boulder (June 16):

A hangar at the Boulder Municipal Airport is transformed into a dance hall befitting the USO, with 1940s cars, celebrity impersonators, swing dance lessons, live music and an authentic-attire contest.

The 8 th Annual Colorado Burlesque Festival, Denver (July 12-15):

The 8th Annual Colorado Burlesque Festival weekend features local and traveling performers and honors the American tradition of sensational live theater.

Tails, Tunes and Tastes at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs (July 26 and August 30):

Guests can dance the night away at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s after-hours, adults-only event Tails, Tunes & Taste. All proceeds of the event benefit the care of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Colorado Mountain Winefest, Palisade (September 13-16):

Take in all that Colorado Winefest has to offer from food and wine pairings, chocolate and wine tastings, educational seminars and more.

Breckenridge Wine Classic, Breckenridge (September 13-16):

Attendees of the Breckenridge Wine Classic will have the opportunity to entertain their taste-buds with wine picked by master sommeliers and food made by culinary greats, all while surrounded by beautiful views of the Rockies.

