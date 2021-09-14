Indulge With Come On’s New ‘Victorian Collection’

Come On Debuts at NYFW 2021 at the Flying Solo Runway Show With Its Second Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Come On, the Miami-based brand known for its genderless silhouettes and production sustainability efforts, has announced the highly anticipated follow-up to its debut collection.

The brand’s sophomore offering, “The Victorian Collection” examines the theme of liberation in reference to the percolating reimagination of the status quo during the Victorian era in England, following the Industrial Revolution, through 25 stunning SKUs. Still true to its roots in punk and surrealism, this new collection revisits and builds on the theme of Come On’s debut, “Glam Punk 2021”, a meditation on the personal autonomy afforded by the punk rock ethos.

The latest collection debuted on September 12 with a runway show for The Flying Solo NYFW Fashion Show and will be followed by an official public launch on September 18 with a pop-up event in Soho’s independent designer platform-cum-brick-and-mortar, Flying Solo.

The new line plays with the emerging liberal ideology and intellectualism of the Victorian period, through bold use of materials such as lace, velvet, silk, tartan, and cotton, conjuring up a timeless array of pieces with a meticulous focus on the diversity of human anatomy. “The Victorian Collection” demonstrates a continuing evolution for the new brand, which officially launched early 2021.

Central to its mission, Come On employs local tailors and seamstresses to realize the vision of “The Victorian Collection” and the ones to follow. Working closely with makers in their micro-factory located in Little River, Come On ensures that each piece is made with the utmost care, creating responsible products made for responsible customers.



Visit Come On’s Pop-Up in NYC

Flying Solo

420 West Broadway, New York, NY 10012

Monday – Sunday 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Visit Come On’s Atelier in Miami

7255 NE 4th Ave Suite 110-2, Miami, FL 33138

Monday – Friday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Media Contact:

Lucrecia Maldonado

786.281.8449

[email protected]

comeonworld.com

