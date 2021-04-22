Breaking News
INDUS Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Call

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “2021 first quarter”) after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Time to discuss its results and provide a business update, followed by a live question and answer session. The Company’s press release and supplemental materials containing additional financial and operating information will be available on INDUS’s website under the Investors section in advance of the call.

Effective with the 2021 fiscal year that began on January 1, 2021, INDUS changed its fiscal year end from November 30 to December 31. As a result of this change, INDUS had a one-month transition period of December 2020 (the “Transition Period”). INDUS will also report on and discuss results of the Transition Period in its 2021 first quarter materials and conference call.

INDUS encourages participants to pre-register for the 2021 first quarter conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10155332/e72de04eb0.

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A listen-only webcast of the call will also be made available at the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/indt210511.html.

Those without internet access or those unable to pre-register may dial in at 11:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 by calling:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-866-777-2509
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-5413

An archived recording of the webcast will be available for three months under the Investors section of INDUS’s website at www.indusrt.com.

About INDUS

INDUS (formerly known as Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc.) is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (including 30 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 4.2 million square feet) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

CONTACT:
Anthony Galici
Chief Financial Officer
(860) 286-1307
[email protected]

Ashley Pizzo
Director, IR & Capital Markets
(212) 218-7914
[email protected]

