INDUS to Participate in the BMO Capital Markets 2021 Real Estate Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS”), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced today that it will participate in the BMO Capital Markets 2021 Real Estate Conference to be held virtually on September 14, 2021. In connection with the conference, INDUS will be sharing an updated investor presentation which will be made available on the Investors section of its website at www.indusrt.com on Monday evening, September 13, 2021.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 43 buildings totaling approximately 5.3 million square feet (including 33 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 4.9 million square feet) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

CONTACT:

Anthony Galici

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(860) 286-1307

[email protected]

Ashley Pizzo

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

(212) 218-7914

[email protected]