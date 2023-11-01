The biotechnology sector has been growing rapidly, and this has led to an increased need for specialized agitators for bioprocessing applications, such as fermentation and cell culture.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc.-The global industrial agitator market was estimated to have acquired US$ 17.0 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 4.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 25.2 billion.

The continued expansion of pharmaceutical industry, driven by factors such as an aging population and the development of new drugs, has increased the demand for industrial agitators used in pharmaceutical manufacturing and research.

Industries dealing with high viscosity fluids, such as petrochemicals and paints, require high performance agitators to ensure efficient mixing. The niche demand presents opportunities for manufacturers. The use of 3D printing and additive manufacturing in agitator design and production has the potential to revolutionize the industry by enabling complex and customized designs at a lower cost.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=7421

Global Industrial Agitator Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global Industrial Agitator market:

Sulzer Ltd

Ekato Group

Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd.

Xylem, Inc.

Tacmina Corporation

Mixel Agitators

Dynamix Agitators Inc.

Silverson Machines Ltd.

SPX FLOW, Inc.

Fluid Kotthoff GmbH

Key Findings of the Market Report

Industries like chemicals, food processing, and pharmaceuticals rely on mixing and blending processes, which create a demand for efficient industrial agitators to ensure product consistency and quality.

The adoption of advanced agitator technologies, such as digital controls, automation, and IoT integration, is expected to drive growth. The innovations improve efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and enhance the overall performance of industrial agitators.

There is a growing emphasis on hygienic and cleanable designs for agitators, especially in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. The trend is expected to drive the demand for agitators with features that facilitate easy cleaning and maintenance.

Industries often require agitators tailored to specific processes. Manufacturers who can provide customized solutions are expected to have a competitive advantage in the market.

Market Trends for Industrial Agitators

Predictive maintenance and maintenance as a service models have gained traction, offering ongoing revenue opportunities for agitator manufacturers by providing maintenance and support services.

The ability to sell agitators directly to customers through eCommerce platforms can lead to cost savings and increased accessibility, especially for smaller and specialized manufacturers.

The need for effective mixing solutions in water and wastewater treatment processes is continually increasing, driven by growing urbanization and environmental concerns.

The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into agitator control systems can optimize performance and reduce energy consumption, making such systems attractive to various industries.

Enquiry Before Buying this Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=7421

Global Market for Industrial Agitator: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the industrial agitator market in different regions. The regions include,

South America

South America is a hub for technological innovation, and this extends to the development of advanced industrial agitators. Innovations in agitator design, automation, and digital controls enhance efficiency and competitiveness in the region.

The growth of the biopharmaceutical sector in South America, including the production of biologics and vaccines, requires specialized agitators for bioreactors and fermenters, creating a significant market segment.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is a major hub for the chemical industry. Agitators are essential in chemical processes, such as mixing, reaction, and polymerization, which are key drivers of demand in the region.

The adoption of smart manufacturing practices and Industry 4.0 technologies has encouraged the integration of advanced agitators with sensors and automation, leading to increased demand.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Development Ekato Group In 2023, Ekato Group announced the launch of its new Ekato Multimix mixer, which is specifically designed for high viscosity applications. Netzsch Group In 2023, Netzsch Group announced the launch of its new Netzsch TORNADO mixer, which is specifically designed for high shear applications. The new mixer offers high mixing performance and short mixing times, making it an ideal choice for a variety of industrial applications. Koch Ag & Energy Solutions In 2022, Koch Ag & Energy Solutions announced the acquisition of Silverson Machines, a leading manufacturer of high shear mixers. The acquisition will expand Koch Ag & Energy Solutions’ product portfolio and geographic reach in the industrial agitator market.

Global Industrial Agitator Market Segmentation

Product Type

Top Mounted Vertical/ Top Entry

Side Entry/ Side Mounted Horizontal

Static Mixer

Bottom Entry

Portable

End Use Industry

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Oil, Gas and Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Place an Order Copy of Industrial Agitator Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=7421<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: