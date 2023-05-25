Industrial Air Compressor Market Growth Boost by Rising Technology, Automation and Swift Industrialization in Emerging Economies

New York, US, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Industrial Air Compressor Market Information by Product Type, Seal, Pressure, End Users, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the Industrial Air Compressor Market could thrive at a rate of 7.02% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 63.9 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Industrial Air Compressor Market Overview

Industrial air compressors are machines that convert power into potential energy stored in pressurized air. They are used in a variety of industrial applications, including manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries, to power pneumatic tools, control systems, and production processes. Industrial air compressors are designed to withstand the harsh operating conditions of industrial environments, making them durable and reliable machines.

Industrial air compressors are used across a wide range of industries and applications. They are commonly used in manufacturing plants to power tools and equipment, in construction sites to power pneumatic tools, and in automotive workshops for tire inflation and other applications. They are also used in the oil and gas industry, in food and beverage processing, and medical applications such as dental equipment and breathing machines.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Industrial Air Compressor industry include

Atlas Copco

Danfoss

Ingersoll-Rbd

GE Oil and Gas

Hitachi Ltd

Sullair

Gardner Denver

Elloitt Group Ltd

Kirloskar Pneumatics Co. Ltd

Sulzer AG

Among others.

August 2020

Atlas Copco announced the launch of a new range of oil-free air compressors for the medical and pharmaceutical industries. The ZR 90-160 VSD+ oil-free rotary screw air compressor range offers high efficiency and low noise levels, making it ideal for applications where oil-free compressed air is critical.

Industrial Air Compressor Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the industrial air compressor market. While the pandemic has caused disruptions in the global supply chain and reduced demand for industrial equipment in some industries, it has also driven the adoption of automation and digitization in industrial processes, which requires the use of compressed air. Post-COVID-19, the industrial air compressor market is expected to rebound as manufacturing and construction activities resume and demand for energy-efficient and low-emission air compressors continues to grow.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 63.9 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 7.02% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Seal, Pressure, End User, and Region Key Market Opportunities The soaring demand for energy-efficient air compressors Key Market Dynamics Rising automation and swift industrialization in emerging economies Increased financial losses, unneeded capacity expansions, and equipment downtime caused by air leaks

Industrial Air Compressor Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The first driving factor for the industrial air compressor market is the growing demand for energy-efficient and low-emission air compressors. As companies strive to reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs, they are increasingly looking for air compressors that are energy-efficient and have low emissions. This is particularly important in industries that consume a significant amount of energy, such as manufacturing, construction, and oil and gas. Energy-efficient and low-emission air compressors not only help companies reduce their environmental impact but also result in cost savings through reduced energy consumption.

The second driving factor is the increasing adoption of automation and digitization in industrial processes, which requires the use of compressed air for control systems. As industries automate and digitize their processes, they require compressed air to power pneumatic actuators, control valves, and other components of the control system. Compressed air is also used in manufacturing processes to power tools and equipment, making it an essential component in the automation and digitization of industrial processes.

Lastly, the growth of the manufacturing and construction industries, particularly in emerging economies, is driving demand for industrial air compressors. With the rapid industrialization of emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, there is an increasing demand for industrial air compressors to power manufacturing plants, construction sites, and other industrial applications. The growth of these industries is expected to continue, driving demand for industrial air compressors in the coming years.



Market Restraints:

The market restraints for the industrial air compressor market include the high cost of equipment and maintenance, which can be a significant barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, the need for skilled personnel to operate and maintain the equipment can also be a challenge.

Industrial Air Compressor Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The Product Type in the market includes Dynamic and Positive Displacement.

By Seal

The Seal in the market includes Oil-Lubricated and Oil-Free.

By Pressure

The Pressure in the market includes up to 20 bar, 20-100 bar, and Above 100 bar.

By End Users

The End Users in the market include Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals & Mining, Automotive, and Construction.



Industrial Air Compressor Market Regional Insights

North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the top three regions for the industrial air compressor market. North America is the largest market due to the presence of established manufacturing and construction industries. Europe is also a significant market, driven by strict environmental regulations and the need for energy-efficient and low-emission air compressors. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, driven by the growth of the manufacturing industry in emerging economies such as China and India.

