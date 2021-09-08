Industrial and Technology Marketing Leader Thomas Park is the Latest Fractional CMO at Chief Outsiders

Breaking News
Park works with B2B industrial, technology, and SaaS companies to unlock EBITDA and topline growth

PALM SPRINGS, CA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thomas Park – an accomplished Chief Marketing Officer with broad experiences in technology and industrial enterprise, is the latest long-standing CMO to join Chief Outsiders – one of America’s top collectives of fractional executives. Park is now accepting assignments to help transform the businesses that comprise the base of the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm.

A B2B leader adept at helping businesses unlock growth and build commercial muscle across marketing, sales, and product development, Park has left his imprint as a senior leader at leading B2B companies, including Gilbarco Veeder Root and Honeywell. Some of his notable accomplishments include developing multiple industrial SaaS businesses driving between $25-$50M ARR and a breakthrough strategy and business model, increasing the lifetime value of a customer by 4X.  One of his most significant impacts was leading a new product strategy and go-to-market around secure payments, which was the core driver for growing the overall business 2x from $600M to $1.2B. Park brings a unique perspective to marketing, having also led sales organizations, strategic accounts, inside sales, and engineering.

“Thomas brings focus to the ‘critical few’ and helps grow the muscle to win in a world of SaaS, low-cost global producers, and technology disruptors,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “His unique skills help customers drive growth and EBITDA through strategy, agile product development, structured margin improvement, high commit channels, and integrated demand.”

Park earned his MBA from the University of Michigan; he also holds a M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University and a B.S. in Physics from Hope College.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide “Executives-as-a-Service” firm, with more than 90 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,300 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.  

