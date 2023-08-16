Recent research by Future Market Insights predicts that the global vacuum contactors market is poised to reach US$ 9.8 billion by 2033. Several factors, including the rising adoption of automation and robotics, integration of IoT, emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability, and advancements in AI and ML technologies drive this growth. The commercial and industrial sectors progressively embrace sophisticated robotic vacuum systems to boost efficiency, curtail labor costs, and elevate cleaning performance. These systems can autonomously clean extensive areas, leading to significant time and cost savings for businesses. The study comprehensively analyzes the Global Market Background, Market Dynamics, Scenario Forecast, Opportunity Map Analysis, and Product Life Cycle Analysis.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global vacuum contactors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033. The market is being driven by the increasing adoption of automation and robotics, IoT integration, energy efficiency and sustainability, AI and ML technologies, cordless vacuum cleaners, multi-functional vacuum cleaners, and online distribution channels.

The industrial and commercial sectors are the major end-users of vacuum contactors. The market is also witnessing growth in the residential sector due to the increasing demand for convenient and easy-to-use vacuum cleaners.

Vacuum contactors manufacturers focus on product diversification and customization to cater to customers’ needs. They are also investing in R&D to improve the user experience of their products.

Here are some of the key trends in the vacuum contactors market:

Adoption of automation and robotics: Commercial and industrial sectors increasingly adopt advanced robotic vacuum systems to improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance cleaning performance.

IoT integration : IoT-enabled vacuum cleaners and systems offer real-time monitoring and data analysis, enabling predictive maintenance and better asset management.

: IoT-enabled vacuum cleaners and systems offer real-time monitoring and data analysis, enabling predictive maintenance and better asset management. Energy efficiency and sustainability : Customers increasingly demand eco-friendly vacuum systems that consume less energy and utilize recyclable materials.

: Customers increasingly demand eco-friendly vacuum systems that consume less energy and utilize recyclable materials. AI and ML technologies: AI and ML technologies are being incorporated into vacuum contactors’ systems to enhance their performance.

AI and ML technologies are being incorporated into vacuum contactors’ systems to enhance their performance. Cordless vacuum cleaners: Cordless vacuum cleaners have gained significant popularity due to their convenience and ease of use.

Cordless vacuum cleaners have gained significant popularity due to their convenience and ease of use. Multi-functional vacuum cleaners: Vacuum contractors have been diversifying their product offerings by introducing multi-functional vacuum cleaners capable of handling tasks beyond traditional floor cleaning.

Vacuum contractors have been diversifying their product offerings by introducing multi-functional vacuum cleaners capable of handling tasks beyond traditional floor cleaning. Online distribution channels: The distribution landscape for vacuum contactors has been shifting towards online channels. E-commerce platforms have become popular avenues for customers to browse and purchase vacuum cleaners, accessories, and spare parts.

The distribution landscape for vacuum contactors has been shifting towards online channels. E-commerce platforms have become popular avenues for customers to browse and purchase vacuum cleaners, accessories, and spare parts. Customizable products and solutions: Vacuum contactors have started offering customizable products and solutions to cater to specific customer needs.

Vacuum contactors have started offering customizable products and solutions to cater to specific customer needs. Investment in R&D: Companies are investing more in research and development to improve the user experience of their vacuum products.

Key Takeaways from the Vacuum Contactors Market:

The global vacuum contactors market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6.2 billion in the year 2023.

in the year 2023. The United Kingdom is set to be worth US$ 384.2 million in Europe by the end of 2033.

in Europe by the end of 2033. China is projected to reach a 4.6% CAGR in the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

in the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. By application, the motor segment is likely to surge at 4.5% CAGR over the projection period of 2023 to 2033

over the projection period of 2023 to 2033 Based on end-use, the utility segment is set to exhibit a 4.4% CAGR in the global market.

“As the IIoT trend is gaining traction the global vacuum contactors market is likely to drive demand in the global market. Key manufacturers have been incorporating smart features, automation, and remote monitoring capabilities into their products.” – says a lead analyst at FMI

Completive Landscape and Recent Developments in Vacuum Contractors Market:

Key vacuum contactor manufacturers have expanded their presence into emerging markets with growing industrial and construction activities. This strategy allows them to tap into new customer segments and exploit the increasing demand in these regions.

Manufacturers have been engaging in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to enhance their market position and gain access to new technologies or regions. Collaborations with other industry players can lead to synergistic benefits and a more robust market presence.

Providing excellent after-sales support and service is crucial for customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. Manufacturers have been focusing on developing strong customer support networks and maintenance programs to ensure optimal equipment performance throughout its lifespan.

Top Vacuum Contractors Manufactures:

ABB Ltd. AMPControl Pty. Ltd. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. CIRCUTOR, SA Eaton Corporation PLC

Recent developments:

In July 2020, SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA) announced an agreement with NISSCO, the top group buying organization, to provide its self-driving vacuum sweeper, Whiz, for its distribution partners and national accounts.

SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA) announced an agreement with NISSCO, the top group buying organization, to provide its self-driving vacuum sweeper, Whiz, for its distribution partners and national accounts. In February 2019, Pulse-Bac Vacuum Systems introduced the new PRO-Series series of vacuum cleaners for silica dust management, worksite cleanup, and other applications. The updated Pulse-Bac PRO-Series vacuum is more dependable and productive due to design modifications.

Get More Valuable Insights

In its new report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the vacuum contactors market, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals growth projections on the vacuum contactors market by application (motors, transformers, capacitors, reactors, resistive loads, and others), end-use (utility, oil & gas, mining & metal, and others) across various regions.

