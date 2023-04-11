Expanding Applications of Drones in various Industrial Sectors Will Underpin the Growth of Industrial Drone Inspection Market

Rockville , April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, the global industrial drone inspection market is likely to be valued at US$ 639.2 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2033. Drone market is emerging and is also expected to witness greater peaks globally as they have the ability to provide access to different places.

With the end-to-end solution provided by industrial drones like those made by Airobotics, industrial sites can access a limitless amount of aerial data while also receiving a variety of insights to improve site operations. For industrial sites, the integration of hardware and software allows customised flight routes, on-demand response, and reliable data collecting.

To ensure the ongoing productivity, safety and efficiency, industrial facilities must continuously monitor and maintain their infrastructure like chemical plants and manufacturing units. In order to manage thousands of crucial tasks, management and operator must constantly deal with operational risks such as security breaches, equipment breakdowns, and disasters.

The technological advancements in industrial drones like artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud service deployed in the industrial drone will increase the adoption of industrial drone inspection services to ensure the optimum safety and efficiency of manufacturing plants.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global industrial drone inspection market is projected to reach the valuation US$ 2,994.7 m illion by 2033.

by 2033. The market witnessed 13.3 % CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

between 2018 and 2022. Under the product type segment, rotary wing will dominate the market with 53.7 % market share in 2023.

market share in 2023. Based on end use segment, delivery & logistics is expected to reach the market share of 28.4% in 2023 and reach valuation of US$ 181.5 million .

. Based on region, demand for industrial drone inspection is expected to increase in North America & Europe with an impressive CAGR of 30.1% and 35.4%, respectively during the forecast period.

“In construction & mining sector industrial drone inspection is expected to increase due to need for regular inspection of equipment” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

To meet the present problems, the top industrial drone producers are always developing cutting-edge product designs. As new competitors spur up with better technology items, the introduction of various technologies has been the main emphasis of the established firms.

Businesses have formed beneficial alliances and collaborations with governments and end-user industries. The high demand for contemporary industrial drones and their accessories is encouraging market participants to diversify their product offerings.

Segmentation of Industrial Drone Inspection Industry Research

By Product Type : Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Hybrid

By End Use Industry : Manufacturing Delivery & Logistics Construction & Mining Oil & Gas Automation & Robotics Others



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global industrial drone inspection market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of by product type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), end use industry (Manufacturing, Delivery & Logistics, Construction & Mining, Oil & Gas, Automation & Robotics, Others) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and The Middle East & Africa).

