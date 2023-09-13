In order to satisfy the needs of end users, businesses in the industrial dust collector market are concentrating on putting in place efficient strategies to accomplish environmental compliance and enhance air quality.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The industrial dust collector market was estimated to have acquired US$ 7.10 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 4.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to gain US$ 10.65 billion .

A growing awareness of environmental limits has led to the adoption of industrial dust collector systems by participants in end-user industries. Cyclone dust collectors have seen product advances as a result of this evolution. It is projected that in the near future, cyclone dust collectors will produce the most in the industrial dust collector sector.

Technologically sound manufacturers of industrial dust collectors are producing multi-cyclonic separators designed around centrifugal motions.

Global Industrial Dust Collector Market: Key Players

Several large-scale suppliers hold the majority of the market share for industrial dust collectors on a global basis. The majority of businesses are investing heavily in thorough research and development projects, particularly to create cutting-edge industrial dust collectors.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global industrial dust collector market:

3M Company

Donaldson Company Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Atlas Copco

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Nederman Holding AB

CECO Environmental

Alstom SA

Camfil APC

American Air Filter Company Inc.

Key developments in the global industrial dust collector market are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Donaldson Company, Inc. 2022 In Pune, India, Donaldson Company, Inc. established their enterprise.

The factory primarily meets the demand from clients in South Asia for industrial dust, fume, as well as mist collectors and filters.

They also provide the firm the ability to grow in other areas. Camfil APC 2020 Camfil the Gold Series X-Flo (GSX), a brand-new product line created by APC, employs cross-flow technology and a special baffle structure to produce a consistent airflow that prolongs filter life.

To meet client demands, it also manages a variety of poisonous and flammable dust and fumes, comprising fine, fibrous, as well as heavy dust loads. Donaldson Company, Inc. 2019 Donaldson Company, Inc., a producer of filtration equipment, launched the iCue linked filtration service.

The subscription service keeps track of commercial dust collectors thanks to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Key Findings of Market Report

End customers are becoming more knowledgeable and undertaking research before acquiring industrial dust extraction systems as well as industrial dust collection machines.

The market for industrial dust collectors worldwide is dominated by the baghouse type sector.

Industrial baghouse dust collectors effectively collect all dust, smoke, bio-contaminants, and other harmful particles.

Market Trends for Industrial Dust Collectors

The end-use industry segment for construction is predicted to dominate the worldwide market during the projection period due to the high quantity of dust produced by the building sector. Various types of building dust collectors are used in cement factories. All of the activities involved in the concrete batching industry, including measuring, storage, and shipping, require dust collectors.

One of the main sectors that produces harmful gas emissions is the energy and electricity sector. Before being discharged into the environment, the flue gas from the energy and power sector needs to be cleaned of any dangerous particles. Dust collectors assist in gathering and removing hazardous particles from flue gas as a result.

Global Market for Industrial Dust Collector: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the industrial dust collector market in different countries. These are:

Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the worldwide industrial dust collector market throughout the forecast period because of the region’s fast industrialization and expansion of infrastructure development projects.

The steel and cement industries are projected to be severely impacted by increased investments in the infrastructure sector by various governments, notably in developing nations in Asia Pacific.

The market in the area is anticipated to grow as a result. China is the world’s top producer of steel, while India is the third-largest producer of crude steel, according to the World Steel Association AISBL.

In 2021, North America held a sizable market share for industrial dust collectors worldwide. The food and beverage, semiconductor, automotive, woodworking, and pharmaceutical businesses in the area utilize a wide variety of industrial dust collectors. According to estimates, this will soon increase the market in North America.

Global Industrial Dust Collector Market Segmentation

Product Type Central Dust Collectors Baghouse Dust Collectors Cyclone Dust Collectors Wet Scrubber Dust Collectors Mobile Dust Collectors

Service Type Maintenance & Installation Services Filter Cleaning Services

Distribution Channel Direct Sales (OEMs) Indirect Sales Distributors Wholesalers Online Retail

End-use Industry Mining Chemicals Construction Food & Beverages Semiconductors Woodworking Automotive Pharmaceuticals Print & Paint Manufacturing Pulp & Paper Others (Oil & Gas, Textiles)

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



