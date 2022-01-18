Industrial Electronics Packaging Market to attain a net worth of US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2029 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Industrial Electronics Packaging Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global industrial electronics packaging market currently enjoys a valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% to attain a net worth of US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2029.

Industrial Electronics Packaging Market Size (2022) US$ 1.9 Bn Estimated Market Worth (2029) US$ 2.5 Bn Global Market Growth (2022-2029) 4.1% CAGR Dominant Material for Packaging Industrial Electronic Products Plastic – 57.4% Share

Nearly 3.5% annual growth is expected in the volume consumption of industrial electronics packaging solutions, in 2022. As indicated by a new market research study of Future Market Insights (FMI), nearly 70% of the demand for industrial electronics packaging is generated by industrial controls and power electronics.

More than 90% of the overall industrial electronics packaging solutions are in the rigid format. Flexible packaging formats, although rapidly gaining ground across industries, holds a negligible share in packaging of industrial electronics.

Material-wise, plastics currently hold nearly 60% share in industrial electronics packaging materials and are likely to retain dominance in the global industrial electronics packaging market. The report opines that polyethylene (PE) will remain the most rewarding segment in the industrial electronics packaging market, followed by polyvinyl chloride (PVC), according to the report.

Asian Economies Hold Promising Investment Opportunities for Industrial Electronics Packaging Companies

North America is estimated to be the most prominent industrial electronics packaging market, the report also points to the robust growth in East Asia’s market attractiveness over the years to come. The East Asian market for industrial electronics packaging will thus remain a significant regional contender in the industrial electronics packaging landscape, according to FMI’s analysis.

In East Asia, Japan holds more than 50% of the market share, followed by China. South Asia is also cited as a highly lucrative investment pocket for manufacturers of industrial electronics packaging solutions, potentially outpacing other regional markets in terms of growth rate. Growth of South and East Asian market is attributed to robust manufacturing of consumer electronics and swelling demand for impact-resistant protective packaging solutions.

Europe is another prominent market for industrial electronics packaging, more than 60% of which is accounted by Germany. The country will continue to spearhead European market owing to towering rate of production of semiconductor components and equipment.

Europe & the US Account for a Massive Share in Global Production of Industrial Electronics

Manufacturers of industrial electronics packaging are eyeing business expansion across countries with high consumer electronics production, as an effort to strengthen their foothold in the global industrial electronics packaging market. Leading manufacturers of industrial electronics packaging are either based out of the US or Europe, or have a strong presence in these regions, as both the markets hold a collective share of more than 60% in the global production of industrial electronics.

Industrial Electronics Packaging Industry Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Turkey

South Africa

and GCC Countries Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

Material Type

Packaging Type

Region Key Companies Profiled DS Smith Plc.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

UFP Technologies Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Achilles Corporation

Desco Industries Inc.

Botron Company Inc.

Kiva Container Corporation

Orlando Products Inc.

Delphon Industries LLC

Summit Container Corporation

Protective Packaging Corporation

Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte Ltd.

Dordan Manufacturing Company Inc.

GWP Group Limited

Pure-Stat Engineered Technologies Inc.

AUER Packaging GmbH

Emballages Cre-O-Pack International Inc.

Universal Protective Packaging Inc.

