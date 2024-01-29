Fact.MR’s latest report on Industrial Garnet Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights into various strategies employed by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the Industrial Garnet Market.

Rockville , Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It is projected that the industrial garnet market will reach a valuation of US$703.1 million by 2024. It is anticipated that the market will expand at a 5.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. It is anticipated that the market will have expanded to a value of US$ 1,189.7 million by 2034.

The increasing use of abrasive blasting techniques in the automotive, shipbuilding, and metal fabrication sectors is driving a demand increase for garnet in the industrial sector. Due to its hardness, recyclability, and minimal dust production, garnet is a very effective abrasive material that is in high demand in the market for applications including coating removal, surface preparation, and cleaning.

Growth in the industry is attributed to continuous improvements in industrial garnet processing methods. The quality and uniformity of garnet products are improved by advancements in extraction, sorting, and refining techniques. These advancements in technology not only enhance garnet’s performance in a range of applications but also create opportunities for increasing its usefulness, which propels further market growth.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,189.7 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 32 Tables No. of Figures 96 Figures

Key Takeaways from the market Study

In 2019, the industrial garnet market was estimated to be worth US$ 548.3 million globally.

North America’s market share is expected to increase to 28.4% by 2024.

East Asia will account for 21.3% of the market by 2024.

The US market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 132.4 million in 2024, with a predicted share of 66.3% in market share.

The industrial garnet market in China is projected to be worth US$ 136.9 million in 2024.

According to estimates, the water jet cutting sector will account for 34.5% of the market in 2024.

“The increased demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly industrial garnet products provides an opportunity for producers. Developing eco-friendly practices can satisfy legal requirements as well as market trends,” remarks an Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

GMA Garnet Group

Indian Ocean Garnet Sands Company Ltd

Trimex Sands Private Limited

Barton International

Zircon Mineral Co.

Mohawk Garnet Inc.

Opta Minerals Inc.

Beach Minerals Company

Rizhao Garnet Ltd

V.V. Mineral Pvt. Ltd

Competitive Landscape

To improve productivity and product quality, companies in the industrial garnet market are implementing innovative mining and processing technology. They make use of advanced extraction techniques, meticulous sorting, and quality assurance procedures. Aligning with industrial expectations and international standards, technological integration for ecologically responsible and sustainable operations is also a priority.

Startups in the industrial garnet market are constantly developing by implementing sustainable mining techniques, utilizing improved processing technology, and investigating innovative garnet uses. They seek to upend conventional methods, lessen their negative effects on the environment, and satisfy changing consumer needs in industries including industrial filtration, waterjet cutting, and abrasives.

Product Portfolio

Zircon Mineral Co. is well-known for supplying zircon and other minerals to the industry. The company is focused on the extraction, preparation, and distribution of zircon sand and associated minerals. Zircon Mineral Co. commonly supplies high-grade zircon sand for use in foundry casting, ceramics, refractories, and the manufacturing of zirconium metal. The company also deals with other mineral goods including garnet, ilmenite, and rutile.

Mohawk Garnet Inc. is renowned for its commitment to offering premium garnet products. The firm specializes in the extraction and handling of industrial garnet, and its products include garnet abrasives that may be used in sandblasting, water filtration, and waterjet cutting. Mohawk Garnet Inc. has become known for its dedication to quality assurance, guaranteeing that its garnet offerings satisfy industry standards.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the global industrial garnet, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024–2034.

To understand opportunities in the industrial garnet market, the market is segmented on the basis of application (water jet cutting, abrasive blasting, water filtration, abrasive powders, others), and region (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

