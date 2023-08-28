Major Industrial glucose market participants include Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Incorporate, Roquette Frères, Fooding Group Limited, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Incorporated, Tereos S.A., Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited, and Cargill.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 28, 2023

The industrial glucose market is predicted to cross USD 75 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The extensive usage of product in sectors like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and others is fueling the market growth. The F&B vertical is a major consumer of industrial glucose, being used in confectionery, bakery, dairy, and other processed foods. It finds application as a sweetening agent, a texturizing agent, and an essential component in food preservation. With the changing consumer preferences, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes, the demand for processed food products will surge, favoring the industry expansion.

Moreover, the mounting environmental concerns have led to a surge in the adoption of renewable energy sources, such as biofuels. Industrial glucose, sourced mainly from corn and wheat, serves as a primary raw material for bioethanol production. As countries worldwide aim to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, the demand for industrial glucose as a source for biofuel will rise in the coming years.

The industrial glucose market from the wheat segment is expected to gain significant traction from 2023 to 2032, due to its inherent advantages over corn-based counterparts. Wheat-derived product offers superior stability and a milder flavor profile, making it ideal for applications in baby food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. The segment’s growth prospects are further bolstered by the increasing demand for gluten-free products, where wheat-based glucose serves as a valuable substitute in various gluten-free recipes.

Industrial glucose market from the pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to observe notable growth through 2032. Industrial glucose acts as a versatile pharmaceutical excipient, facilitating drug stability and enhancing the palatability of oral medications. Additionally, glucose-based intravenous solutions are widely used for rehydration and energy replenishment in hospitals. Reckoning these opportunities, many industrial glucose dealers are actively collaborating with pharmaceutical companies worldwide, providing tailor-made solutions that adhere to the strictest quality standards and regulatory requirements.

Asia Pacific industrial glucose market is expected to record significant expansion between 2023 and 2032, primarily owing to rapid industrialization, expanding food & beverage sector, and a burgeoning pharmaceutical industry. There is a growing concern among consumers regarding the negative health effects of excessive sugar consumption, such as obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic disorders. This has led to a shift in consumer preferences towards healthier alternatives that offer lower caloric content and better glycemic control. Industrial glucose, derived from starch, becomes much healthier alternative. This factor, along with the population growth, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes to shaping the regional market outlook.

Some of the leading players in the industrial glucose market are Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Incorporate, Roquette Frères, Fooding Group Limited, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Incorporated, Tereos S.A., Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited, and Cargill. These companies are working on developing new strategies, product launches, and innovations to expand their product portfolio and multiply profits.

For instance, in February 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC inaugurated Tate & Lyle Nutrition Centre, a new digital center that offers simple access to reliable science on ingredients that can help solve public health concerns. This center seeks to raise public knowledge of the benefits of ingredients such dietary fibers and low- and no-calorie sweeteners as per evidence-based science.

