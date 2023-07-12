Increasing Demand for Industrial Humidifiers Driven by Health Awareness and Regulatory Compliance

Rockville, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the industrial humidifier market is estimated to grow from US$ 909.0 million in 2023 to US$ 1,640.3 million in 2033 at a rate of 6.1% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 765.4 million.

As awareness of the negative health impacts of poor indoor air quality grows, the demand for devices that can improve air quality is on the rise. Industrial humidifiers play a crucial role in maintaining optimal indoor air quality and relative humidity levels, mitigating the adverse effects of dry air. Companies are recognizing the importance of employee well-being and seeking solutions to improve air quality in their facilities. The benefits of industrial humidifiers in enhancing air quality are driving their demand across various industries.

The growth of the industrial humidifier market is significantly influenced by the introduction of government regulations and standards for indoor air quality. These regulations make it essential for industries to invest in air quality control systems, including industrial humidifiers, to ensure a safe and healthy indoor environment. International organizations like ISO have established standards such as ISO 14644 for cleanroom technology and ISO 16000 for indoor air quality, guiding businesses in maintaining high air quality standards. Moreover, regulatory bodies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have guidelines, including the Clean Air Act, which requires industrial facilities to limit pollutant emissions and maintain good indoor air quality. Compliance with these regulations has propelled the demand for industrial humidifiers, as they aid in meeting legal requirements and maintaining a healthy indoor environment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period and to be valued at US$ 350.6 Mn by 2033.

South Asia & Oceania is expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 201.1 Mn during the forecast period.

East Asia is estimated to account for 27.6% market share by 2033 end and is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 452.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

A gas-fired humidifier is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period and to be valued at US$ 165.2 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Electrode steam humidifier is expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 208.6 Mn during the forecast period.

An ultrasonic humidifier is estimated to account for 50.9% of the adiabatic humidifier market share by 2033 end and is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 308.8 Mn by the end of 2033.

A compressed air humidifier is estimated to account for 9.9% of the adiabatic humidifier market share by 2033 end and is expected to lose 192 BPS in its market share by 2033 over 2023.

Steam exchange humidifier is projected to grow 1.5X times during the forecast period, while resistance steam humidifier is projected to grow 1.7X times.

Up to 5,000 sq ft industrial humidifier is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period and to be valued at US$ 223.8 Mn by 2033.

7,500 – 10,000 sq ft industrial humidifier is expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 227.3 Mn during the forecast period.

Automotive manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period and to be valued at US$ 111 Mn by 2033.

Greenhouse facility is expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 51.3 Mn during the forecast period.

“The Substantial Growth in Manufacturing Sector Worldwide will Escalate the Demand Industrial Humidifier Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Prominent market players include Armstrong International Inc. CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A, Condair Grou, DriSteem, H.IKEUCHI Co., Ltd., Munters, Neptronic, PURE Humidifier Co., STULZ GMBH, UCAN Co., Ltd., and WETMASTER Co., Ltd

Long-term collaborations between industrial humidifier manufacturers, B2B supply chain partners, and end-use industries are instrumental in boosting productivity and ensuring financial stability and growth. High-performance products are crucial for long-term viability, and industrial humidifiers play a vital role in meeting the increasing demand for improved air quality. Establishing enduring relationships with end-use industries facilitates large-scale handling projects and installations across manufacturing and warehousing facilities. Furthermore, robust networks with end-use industries streamline supply chains, offering manufacturers significant opportunities for growth and expansion.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the concrete grinder rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (Isothermal Humidifier (Gas-fired Humidifier, Steam Exchange Humidifier, Electrode Steam Humidifier, and Resistance Steam Humidifier), Adiabatic Humidifier (Centrifugal humidifier, Ultrasonic humidifier, High pressure humidifier, and Compressed air humidifier)), Coverage Area (Up to 5,000 sq ft, 5,000 – 7,500 sq ft, 7,500 – 10,000 sq ft, 10,000 – 20,000 sq ft and Above 20,000 sq ft), Placement (Wall Mounted, Duct Mounted, Ceiling Mounted and Standalone / Free Standing), Application (Automotive Manufacturing, Data Centers, Cleanrooms & Labs, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Device Manufacturing, Paper & Pulp Production, Printing Facilities, Textile Manufacturing, Wood working Spaces, Metalworking Spaces, Packaging Facility, Greenhouse Facility, Wine Storage Space, Healthcare Facility, Paints & Coating Manufacturing and Others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

