Industrial Internet Consortium Pivots to Reflect Maturity of IoT Marketplace

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

New focus on technology innovation that fosters business transformation

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC®) announced a new direction and a new name Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC®). IIC has become the world’s leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial IoT. The consortium’s new mission is to bring transformative business value to organizations, industry, and society by accelerating the adoption of trustworthy IoT systems. IIC’s new focus will drive technology innovation that fosters business transformation so that organizations can realize a return on their IoT investments.

“We recognized the need to focus on technology deployments to solve technical problems,” said Dr. Richard Soley, Executive Director, Industry IoT Consortium. “We’re applying technology to address customer pain points and improve business results. Industry organizations and technology providers turn to IIC and its members for IoT support and guidance. Now we’ll guide them on the application of IoT technology and digital transformation enablers to achieve positive business outcomes.”

The new direction will strengthen the IIC ecosystem by unifying members around successful IoT deployment outcomes. New programs, which combine several approaches to digital transformation, will identify customer pain points, improve go-to-market abilities, and enhance business outcomes. Existing programs will change to reflect this focus, and new initiatives will emerge to help members reach more of their customers.

IIC will continue its work on best-practice frameworks, innovative testbeds, and providing standards requirements to standards development organizations. It will also target IT, networks, manufacturing, energy & utilities, healthcare markets, and academia & research.

The newly branded IIC will help organizations identify best technology practices, build credible brands, and grow their businesses.

 

About Industry IoT Consortium

Industry IoT Consortium delivers transformative business value to industry, organizations, and society by accelerating the adoption of a trustworthy internet of things. Industry IoT Consortium is a program of Object Management Group (OMG). For more information, visit www.iiconsortium.org. 

Note to editors: Industry IoT Consortium and IIC are registered trademarks of OMG. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 

CONTACT: Karen Quatromoni
Industrial Internet Consortium
978-855-0412
[email protected]

