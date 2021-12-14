Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Industrial Marketing Leader Robert Olsen Joins the Team of Fractional CMOs at Chief Outsiders

Industrial Marketing Leader Robert Olsen Joins the Team of Fractional CMOs at Chief Outsiders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Robert works with industrial companies to drive profitable growth through innovation

Robert Olsen, CMO at Chief Outsiders

Robert works with industrial companies to drive profitable growth through innovation

Robert works with industrial companies to drive profitable growth through innovation

NEWTOWN, PA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robert Olsen, an accomplished global marketing executive with a unique combination of corporate leadership and management consulting experience, is the latest Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to join Chief Outsiders – one of America’s top collectives of fractional executives. Robert is accepting assignments to help transform businesses that comprise the base of the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm.

Robert allies with public and private equity organizations – primarily in the chemical and life sciences fields – to bring vision, innovation and leadership to the organizations that he serves. As an example, as the Chief Marketing Officer at FXI, Robert improved the company’s market presence, increased its value, and instilled a renewed sense of purpose by repositioning the company and leading it through a brand transformation. In an earlier engagement as a marketing executive at DuPont, Robert achieved 15 percent year-over-year growth via new positioning, product development, product launches and pricing for the multinational.

“Bob is known for elevating the customer experience and employee culture to generate better business results,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “He is also a skilled influencer of high-level stakeholders, such as boards, investors and media.”

Robert earned his MBA at Rutgers University, and also holds a BS from Villanova University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide “Executives-as-a-Service” firm, with more than 90 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,300 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.  

Attachment

  • Robert Olsen, CMO at Chief Outsiders 
CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson
Chief Outsiders
swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.